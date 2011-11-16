ATHENS Nov 16 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras said on Wednesday he would give his vote of
confidence to the new unity government to unblock a sixth
tranche of aid the country needs to avert bankruptcy.
Samaras has refused to sign a written pledge demanded by the
European Commission to do what is necessary to meet the terms of
a bailout deal agreed with euro zone leaders last month, but he
said his vote should suffice.
"Is there a bigger commitment than giving a vote of
confidence to the government that has been formed for this
reason?" Samaras told parliament.
He also reiterated his call for early elections in February,
saying they were necessary to ensure social stability.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Michael Winfrey)