ATHENS May 7 Greek conservative leader Antonis
Samaras said on Monday he had failed to form a coalition
government and had handed back the mandate to the country's
president.
"We did everything we could," Samaras said. "It was
impossible (to form a government). I handed back the mandate."
Samaras, whose party won the biggest share of the vote in
Sunday's inconclusive election, was given the first chance to
form an administration by President Karolos Papoulias.
The Left Coalition, which took second place in Sunday's
election, will now be given the opportunity to try and form an
administration. Papoulias will meet the party's leader, Alexis
Tsipras, at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his office said.