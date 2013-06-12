ATHENS, June 12 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras on Wednesday said he would press ahead with plans to
reform state broadcaster ERT and launched a blistering attack
against those opposing its closure.
In remarks at an awards ceremony, he made no reference to a
demand by his junior coalition partners to hold a meeting to
resolve the issue and reopen the state broadcaster immediately.
"When thousands of business close and hundreds were losing
their jobs there was no such reaction," he said.
"They are shouting because they don't want to lose their
privileges, they are not shouting for the rights of the
people... It is an outbreak of the hypocrisy that has brought
Greece to this point and a system that is not willing to give up
its privileges."
The surprise shutdown of ERT has triggered a public clash
within Samaras's fragile three-party coalition, reopening
concerns about political stability in Greece.