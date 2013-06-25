ATHENS, June 25 Greece's Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said on Tuesday avoiding new austerity measures to
fulfill targets in the country's international bailout was a
priority of his two-party coalition government.
"Our immediate priority is to return to recovery ahead of
time, defeat unemployment, bring in investment, avoid new
measures and create jobs for the youth," Samaras told ministers
at their first cabinet meeting. "We have no choice but to
succeed and we are determined to succeed."
Samaras reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, aiming to bolster
his government days after the smallest party in the ruling
coalition quit over the closure of state TV, leaving him with a
tiny majority in parliament.