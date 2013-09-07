China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ATHENS, Sept 7 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Saturday the country's economy would contract by less than expected in 2013 before returning to growth next year.
"The recession this year will be smaller than forecast," Samaras said at an annual trade fair in the second biggest city of Thessaloniki. Greece's European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders project the economy will shrink 4.2 percent this year.
Samaras's remarks came a day after data showed Greece's economy shrank 3.8 percent in the second quarter, helped by a rebound in tourism, the smallest annual decline in nearly three years.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.