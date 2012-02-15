ATHENS Feb 15 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras will send a letter of commitment to the terms of
an EU/IMF bailout deal within the day, a source within his New
Democracy party told Reuters on Wednesday.
Euro zone finance ministers had cancelled face-to-face talks
on the deal on Wednesday, saying they had yet to receive written
pledges from party leaders to stick to punishing spending cuts,
or clarification of all the savings.
"The letter will be dispatched within the day," a New
Democracy party source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.