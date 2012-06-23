ATHENS, June 23 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has undergone successful surgery to repair a damaged
retina but incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos remains in
hospital after fainting on Friday, officials said.
Samaras was sworn in on Wednesday at the head of a coalition
government following an election at the weekend.
"The operation ended successfully. The prime minister will
stay at the hospital today and he will exit tomorrow,"
government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said on Saturday. The need
for surgery was discovered during a routine examination.
The incoming finance minister was rushed to hospital on
Friday before he could be sworn in.
"Mr Rapanos has undergone a scanning test. The results are
very satisfactory. His situation is stable and improving. We
will continue the drug therapy", Hygeia Hospital said in a news
release.
No further details were available on Rapanos's illness.
Before being rushed to hospital, he had complained of nausea,
intense abdominal pains and dizziness, medical authorities said.
The government has vowed to renegotiate the painful terms of
an international bailout keeping Greece from bankruptcy while
preserving its future in the euro.
Rapanos will face the difficult task of trying to negotiate
with euro zone leaders, led by Germany, who are losing patience
with Greece's failure to carry out deep reforms in exchange for
two multi-billion euro bailouts since 2010.