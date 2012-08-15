* Greek PM to meet Juncker, Merkel, Hollande next week
* Promise to push through austerity to regain credibility
* Samaras will raise wish for more time to reduce deficit
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Aug 15 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras will next week hold his first meetings with euro zone
leaders since taking office, striving to assure them he will
honour a pledge for more austerity and gauging whether they
could grant him more time to pull it off.
Having recovered from eye surgery that has prevented him
travelling since June, Samaras will fly to Berlin and Paris to
meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande. Earlier in the week, he will meet euro zone
chief Jean-Claude Juncker, Greek and German government officials
said on Wednesday.
Samaras will meet Merkel on Aug. 24, German government
spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. The dates of the other
two meetings will be announced soon, a Greek official said on
condition of anonymity.
Samaras will insist he can ram through an austerity package
worth about 11.5 billion euros ($14.2 billion) -- a key
condition to continue receiving EU/IMF bailout funds and avoid
default and a possible exit from the currency club.
Greece is falling short of the budget cut and privatisation
promises it made in March to obtain a second, 130-billion euro
bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund. This has led to calls by politicians in its biggest
lender, Germany, for the country be ousted from the euro zone.
"Our key priority is to regain our credibility by showing
our determination," the government official said.
Greece has yet to nail down the requested austerity package.
The bulk of the cuts will come from state salaries and
pensions, and up to 40,000 public sector firings, further
angering an austerity-weary public that often takes to the
streets. The coalition's two leftist junior partners have also
opposed any further cuts.
Samaras is already preparing public opinion for yet more
suffering. "We're all having a difficult time. There will be
more hardship," he said on Monday from his southern Greek home
region of Messinia, where he spends the Assumption holiday.
EU officials told Reuters last month that Athens was way off
its bailout targets, was unlikely to be able to pay what it owes
and further debt restructuring is likely to be necessary if it
was not to be abandoned.
MORE TIME?
In a bid to offer suffering Greeks some hope, Samaras will
use his talks next week to raise a long-standing proposal that
the measures be spread over four instead of two years, to soften
their impact on a Greek economy enduring its longest and deepest
recession since World War Two.
No formal request will be made but the proposal will be
broached as part of exploratory talks, the official said. "The
matter of extension is already being debated in Greece and
abroad. Its official submission is a different matter".
Berlin insists that Athens honour its pledges but was open
to discussion, Seibert said.
Asked about Greece seeking a two-year austerity extension,
he said: "The chancellor will of course first listen to what Mr
Samaras has to say about the situation in Greece and about the
implementation of its programme. For her, as for the rest of the
German government, the agreed memorandum of understanding which
sets out what the Greeks must achieve and which remains valid
for us, forms the basis for working together with or helping
Greece."
A two-year extension to narrow the budget deficit below 3
percent of GDP in 2016 instead of 2014 was a key plank of
Samaras's campaign for the June 17 election that brought him to
power as head of a fragile three-party coalition.
But Samaras and his finance minister, Yannis Stournaras, put
the demand on the back burner after meeting EU/IMF inspectors in
Athens last month, realising that no concessions would be
considered until the lenders were convinced of their commitment
to austerity - a big task given repeatedly missed targets and
broken promises over the past two years.
They must deliver the 11.5 billion euros before the
inspectors return in early September to decide whether to
release the next loan tranche and draft a key report that will
determine whether the country will be supported or abandoned.
"For all governments, not just the German government, the
troika report will be the basis on which we decide how to
proceed," Siebert said.
An extension would mean Greece's bailout package may have to
be increased by 20-50 billion euros, according to estimates by
some euro zone officials and economists, and there is no
appetite in the euro zone to give Greece yet more money.
However, European policymakers are already working on "last
chance" options to bring Greece's debts down and keep it in the
euro zone, with the ECB and national central banks looking at
taking big losses on the value of their bond holdings, euro zone
officials have told Reuters.
The latest aim is to reduce Greece's debts by a further
70-100 billion euros, several senior euro zone officials
familiar with the discussions told Reuters, cutting its debts to
a more manageable 100 percent of annual economic output.
Citing a Greek government document, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday that Greece put the price tag of a two-year
extension at 20 billion euros.
According to the report, Athens hopes to cover that amount
without help from its euro zone partners, tapping an existing
IMF loan, short-term debt sales and a possible postponement of
debt repayments from the first EU/IMF loan it obtained in 2010.