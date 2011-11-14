FOREX-Dollar on tenterhooks as investors await Fed policy clues
* Fed rate hike expected, with focus on outlook, balance sheet
Nov 14 The leader of Greece's main conservative group Antonis Samaras said on Monday his New Democracy party would not vote for any new austerity measures and said the mix of policies demanded by international lenders should be changed.
"We will not vote for any new measures," Samaras told a meeting of his own MPs.
He added that he would not sign any letter pledging a commitment to austerity measures, as has been demanded by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, and that a verbal pledge should be sufficient. (Reporting By Harry Papachristou)
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but activity was subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.