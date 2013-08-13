ATHENS Aug 13 Santorini, one of Greece's most
popular tourist destinations, was left without lights on Tuesday
when a power station blaze cut off electricity to the entire
island.
Known for its sunsets, and dotted with whitewashed buildings
clinging to its steep slopes, the crescent-shaped volcanic
island drew 1.6 million tourists last year. Some 150 cruise
ships dock in its port each month in summer.
The Defence Ministry said a naval vessel carrying generators
was expected to dock in Santorini early on Wednesday morning.
The state-controlled power company PPC said the cause of the
fire was not clear, adding: "All employees are doing everything
humanly possible to restore electricity."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; Writing by
Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey)