ATHENS, Nov 6 Greek consumers grew more
pessimistic about their economy in October as the government
wrangled with international lenders about more austerity
measures, data showed on Tuesday.
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE)
said that even though industrial and construction businesses
became a little less gloomy, its sentiment index dropped to 75.8
points in October from 76.1 in September.
That was the lowest reading since June and far below its
average level of 100 between 1996 and 2006.
Athens is headed for a crucial parliamentary vote on
Wednesday on a 13.5 billion euro ($17.3 billion) package of
savings and labour reforms demanded by its lenders to secure its
next 31.5 billion euro aid tranche and avert bankruptcy.
The measures include cuts in public sector pay,
pensions and welfare benefits to get the budget to a primary
surplus for the first time since 2002.
The IOBE bases its index on consumer confidence gauges and
indexes for business expectations in manufacturing,
construction, retail and services.
"The extended negotiations with international lenders on the
package of fiscal measures and structural reforms had a negative
impact on economic activity," IOBE said.
"Improved international rhetoric on Greece helped business
expectations and had some stabilising effect but it was not
enough to bring about a substantive amelioration in economic
sentiment," the think tank said.
Greece's economy is projected to contract for a sixth
straight year in 2013, with national output seen declining by
4.5 percent according to the latest government forecasts. The
new savings are expected to prolong the economic slump which has
already driven the jobless rate to 25.1 percent.
With unemployment at record levels and wages squeezed
by higher taxes, Greek households remain the most pessimistic in
Europe - followed by consumers in Portugal and Cyprus.
"Households discount a further squeeze in their incomes
while the fear of unemployment is rising. Those who still feel
relatively secure financially remain quite pessimistic on the
country's outlook," IOBE said.
The modest drop in Greece's overall economic sentiment in
September was in line with a fall in the broader euro zone
reading in the same month to 84.5 from 85.2 in September.
IOBE provided the following data:
*************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
OCT '12 SEPT '12 AUG '12 2011 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 75.8 76.1 77.0 77.6 79.3
-industrial 81.0 80.9 75.8 76.9 75.8
-services 52.2 59.9 55.0 61.7 63.6
-retail trade 51.1 58.4 67.5 58.9 59.2
-construction 58.3 44.4 52.0 34.2 47.4
-consumer confidence -77.5 -75.6 -65.2 -74.1 -63.4
------------------------------------------------------------
source: IOBE