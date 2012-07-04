ATHENS, July 4 Sentiment on Greece's debt-laden
economy fell to a seven-month low in June as uncertainty
persisted, with manufacturing and construction worst hit, the
country's leading economic institute said on Wednesday.
With unemployment hitting record levels and wages squeezed
by higher taxes, Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in
Europe, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
(IOBE) said. Three in five expect their economic situation to
worsen in the next 12 months.
The think tank said its index - based on consumer confidence
gauges and indexes for business expectations in manufacturing,
construction, retail and services - fell to 74.1 points in June
from 76 points in May. It was well below its average level of
100 in 1996-2006.
However, the foundation said economic sentiment in retail
trade and services improved marginally.
Greece's fiscal derailment in 2009, when its budget deficit
ballooned to 15.6 percent of national output, sparked its worst
economic crisis since World War Two. Almost 22 percent of Greeks
are unemployed.
The 215 billion euro ($271 billion) economy is expected to
contract by more than 5 percent this year after a 6.9 percent
slump in 2011.
The drop in Greece's overall economic sentiment in June
compared with a drop in the euro zone's reading in the same
month, to 89.9 points from 90.5 in May.
IOBE provided the following data:
****************************************************************
YR AVERAGE
JUNE '12 MAY '12 APRIL '12 2011 2010
OVERALL SENTIMENT 74.1 76.0 77.3 77.6 79.3
-industrial 74.1 77.1 81.6 76.9 75.8
-services 53.0 57.4 56.1 61.7 63.6
-retail trade 58.2 58.2 52.4 58.9 59.2
-construction 40.0 36.5 40.8 34.2 47.4
-consumer confidence -70.4 -75.8 -78.7 -74.1 -63.4
---------------------------------------------------------------
Source: IOBE
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Tatiana Fragou; Editing by
Pravin Char)