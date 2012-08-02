ATHENS, Aug 2 Sentiment about Greece's economy, now in its fifth year of recession, improved slightly in July helped by the formation of a coalition government after two rounds at the polls, the country's leading economic institute said on Thursday. The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) said its index - based on consumer confidence gauges and indexes for business expectations in manufacturing, construction, retail and services - rose to 76.1 points from 74.1 in June, still below its average level of 100 between 1996 and 2006. Greece's impasse over forming a government had heightened fears about the economy and implementing an austerity programme that Athens is carrying out in return for an EU/IMF bailout. "The formation of a government had a positive impact mainly on consumer confidence where there are expectations of changes in the applied economic policy," the IOBE said. Greek political leaders in the new three-party coalition government agreed to 11.5 billion euros ($14.14 billion) of austerity cuts demanded under its bailout terms, opening the way for a deal with foreign lenders to resume bailout funding. In contrast to retail trade and construction, economic sentiment deteriorated in industry with firms still pessimistic on the outlook for orders and demand. In the services sector, the reading was flat at historic lows, the IOBE said. With unemployment hitting record levels and wages squeezed by higher taxes, Greek consumers remain the most pessimistic in Europe - followed by consumers in Cyprus, Portugal and Hungary - despite an improved consumer confidence reading. The modest rise in Greece's overall economic sentiment in July compared with a drop in the European Commission's sentiment index reading for the euro zone in the same month to 87.9 points from 89.9 in June. IOBE provided the following data: *************************************************************** YR AVERAGE JULY '12 JUNE '12 MAY '12 2011 2010 OVERALL SENTIMENT 76.1 74.1 76.0 77.6 79.3 -industrial 73.5 74.1 77.1 76.9 75.8 -services 52.9 53.0 57.4 61.7 63.6 -retail trade 62.7 58.2 58.2 58.9 59.2 -construction 46.3 40.0 36.5 34.2 47.4 -consumer confidence -64.7 -70.4 -75.8 -74.1 -63.4 ------------------------------------------------------------- Source: IOBE (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)