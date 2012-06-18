ATHENS, June 18 Greek shares opened strong on Monday after voters broke political deadlock and handed the pro-bailout conservatives a narrow victory, easing worries of a sudden break from the euro zone.

The Athens bourse's benchmark stock index was up 6.05 percent at 0735 GMT with bank shares jumping 13.3 percent.

"It is a relief rally, the stock market is cheering the election outcome with eyes now focused on the formation of a new government and its policy priorities," said analyst Manos Giakoumis at Euroxx Securities.