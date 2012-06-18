ATHENS, June 18 Greek shares opened strongly on
Monday after voters handed conservatives which back the
country's bailout deal a narrow election victory, breaking
political deadlock and easing worries about a sudden exit from
the euro.
The Athens bourse's benchmark stock index was up 6.65
percent at 0803 GMT with bank shares up 15.7
percent.
"It is a relief rally. The stock market is cheering the
election outcome with eyes now focused on the formation of a new
government and its policy priorities," said analyst Manos
Giakoumis at Euroxx Securities.
Greece's battered stock market had closed with gains of 1.85
percent on Friday, with banks gaining 8.6 percent. Some traders
had discounted a favourable outcome in the second round of
parliamentary elections that were held on Sunday.
Victory for the New Democracy party, which will seek to form
a coalition with other parties backing the international aid
deal that is keeping Greece afloat, lifted a cloud of
uncertainty and reduced the risk of an imminent rupture with its
euro zone peers.
"I don't think the relief rally will be exhausted in one
day. Stock prices will adjust upwards as the market reacts to
the fact that an exit from the euro zone becomes a smaller
probability after the election outcome," said Theodore Krintas,
head of wealth management at Attica Bank.
The bourse's banking index was outperforming the
broader market with Eurobank leading the rally, up 22.8 percent,
followed by National Bank and Piraeus which were
adding 18.5 and 17.8 percent respectively.
"The stock market was oversold with prices at rock bottom.
Whether the rally will continue will depend on the perceived
duration of the new government that will be formed. This is the
bet," said Phaedon Tamvakakis, head of fund managers Alfa Trust
with assets of 700 million euros.