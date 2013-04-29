ATHENS, April 29 A cargo ship sailing under a
Cook Islands flag sank early on Monday off southwestern Greece
after colliding with another cargo carrier, and 10 of its crew
are missing, the Greek coastguard said.
A coastguard official said the Cook Islands ship, the
Pirireis, had collided with the ConSouth carrier sailing under
an Antigua-Barbuda flag, about 75 nautical miles off the islet
of Sapienza. The ConSouth was not seriously damaged and its
entire crew of 16 is safe, the official said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing
by Pravin Char)