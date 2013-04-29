(Adds two dead and officials' quotes)
ATHENS, April 29 Two people drowned and eight
are missing after two cargo ships collided off southwestern
Greece early on Monday, the Greek coastguard said.
The drowned and missing crew were from the Pirireis, sailing
under a Cook Islands flag, which was in a collision with the
ConSouth carrier about 75 nautical miles off the islet of
Sapienza, a coastguard official said.
The ConSouth, sailing under an Antigua-Barbuda flag, was not
seriously damaged and its crew of 16 is safe.
"Pirireis had a crew of 17. The ConSouth ship recovered two
drowned with eight still missing," said the official who
declined to be named.
The official said two coastguard vessels, joined by a navy
helicopter and a C-130 aircraft, had launched search-and-rescue
operations, assisted by five ships sailing in the area.
"The weather was fine, the sea was calm," Dimitris
Kafantaris, mayor of the nearby coastal town of Pylos, told
state-run TV Net. "Authorities are also checking to see if there
was any pollution from the sinking."
The coastguard said the Pirireis, owned by Turkish shipping
firm Emiroglu, was transporting fertilisers from Algeria to
Ukraine.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou; Editing
by Pravin Char)