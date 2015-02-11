ATHENS Feb 11 Greek authorities have rescued 11
crew members of a Cypriot-flagged freighter which ran aground
off a Greek Aegean island early on Wednesday, the Greek
coastguard said on Wednesday.
The "Goodfaith" cargo ship, which was sailing empty from the
port of Elefsina - close to Athens - to Odessa, Ukraine, was
driven ashore off the island of Andros and sent a distress
signal in the early morning hours.
The captain said water was flowing into the ship.
Some 11 of the 22 crew members were rescued by helicopters
which rushed to the scene, while the rest were still aboard the
freighter, a Greek coastguard official who declined to be named
said.
Three tug ships were also expected in the area - which is
being hit by strong winds - later on Wednesday to assist the
rescue efforts, the official said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Toby Chopra)