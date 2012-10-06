ATHENS Oct 6 A small replica cannon blew up on
a mock pirate ship off the southern Aegean island of Kos on
Saturday, killing the boat's captain and injuring five
passengers, Greek coastguard officials said.
The cannon had been loaded with explosive powder, such as
that found in fireworks.
A coastguard official, who declined to be named, said the
captain died in the explosion. Two Dutch passengers, a Belgian
and two German children were hurt, a second coastguard official
told Reuters.
"Their injuries are not life-threatening," the official told
Reuters, adding that a relative of the captain had managed to
steer the boat back to port.
The 15-metre ship was carrying 26 passengers at the time.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing
by Alison Williams)