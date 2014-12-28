* One man dead as helicopters continue airlift through night
* Nearly 300, mostly Greeks, still aboard Norman Atlantic
ferry
* Ship sent distress signal after fire started on lower deck
* Rescuers plan to tow ship to Italian or Albanian port
(Updates number of rescued passengers, adds details)
By Renee Maltezou and Gavin Jones
ATHENS/ROME Dec 28 Italian and Greek helicopter
crews worked into the night to airlift passengers off a burning
ferry adrift in the Adriatic Sea, battling darkness and bad
weather that hampered rescue efforts by other ships throughout
Sunday.
Helicopters were plucking passengers off the Italian-flagged
Norman Atlantic and transferring them to a nearby vessel, after
a dramatic day that began when a fire broke out on its lower
deck in the early hours.
Authorities said one Greek man had died and there were
reports of four injured among 478 passengers and crew and as
night fell. The Italian navy said 190 people were clear of the
danger zone, with 287 still on board.
The Italian coastguard said the fire on board had been
"tamed" and the ship was being stabilised by cables attached to
a tug in order to assist rescue operations which remained
extremely difficult in rough seas and strong winds.
The ship will be towed to a nearby port after cables are
securely attached but an official from the Italian navy said it
had yet to be decided whether this would be in Italy or Albania,
following conflicting statements from officials in Greece,
Albania and Italy.
The ferry is just 13 miles (21 km) from the Albanian port of
Vlore but an Italian navy spokesman said it may be towed to
either Otranto or Brindisi in the south-eastern heel of Italy.
The airlifts would continue while the boat was being towed
towards port, and rescue workers would try to get closer by boat
to bring people off if conditions allowed, Greek Shipping
Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told reporters.
"It will be a very difficult night and I hope that
everything will go well and we will rescue all passengers and
all crew members," Varvitsiotis said.
The Italian navy said two Italian air force helicopters, one
Greek Superpuma helicopter and an Italian plane were taking part
in the rescue, winching up passengers in small groups. Other
aircraft and 10 ships were also taking part in the operation in
support roles.
Earlier, Greek coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos said
the heavy rain that was hampering the rescue had helped contain
the fire although the ship was still burning.
Terrified passengers told how they had to move higher and
higher in the ship to escape the flames.
"We went to the deck where there were life boats, but at
some point we felt the floor burning and we went higher up to
the heliport," Rania Fireou told Greek television by phone
before the airlifts began.
"There are many children and elderly people aboard," she
said. "We have gathered all together and we are trying to warm
ourselves."
COMPLICATED RESCUE
Varvitsiotis said the bad weather, with winds of up to 55
mph (88 kph) earlier, made the operation one of the most complex
Greek authorities had been involved in and vowed that no one
would be left behind.
Coastguard officials said the Norman Atlantic, which was
also carrying more than 200 vehicles, was 44 nautical miles
northwest of the island of Corfu when it radioed for help. It
had been travelling from Patras in western Greece to the Italian
city of Ancona.
Command of the operation was transferred to Italy after
winds took the helpless vessel out of Greek waters but officials
were coordinating closely and an Albanian coastguard vessel was
also taking part.
A coastguard official said nearby passenger and container
ships had attempted to form a ring around the burning vessel to
try to form a windbreak to allow small rescue boats to approach.
Officials said most of the passengers were Greek but the
passenger list included names from several other countries
including Germany, Italy, Austria, Turkey, France and the
Netherlands. Many appeared to be truck drivers.
The fire broke out in the lower deck garage of the vessel
but there were differing accounts of when it started. Initial
reports said the fire began at around 6.00 a.m. (0400 GMT) but
Italian officials put the time at 4.30 a.m.
The Norman Atlantic is a 26,900-tonne, roll-on roll-off
ferry chartered by Greek ferry company ANEK. According to marine
traffic data, it was built in 2009 and previously operated in
Italy. ANEK said in a statement it was cooperating with rescue
authorities.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Alkis
Konstantinidis, Lefteris Papadimas and Benet Koleka in Vlore and
Gavin Jones in Rome; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by
Alison Williams and Eric Walsh)