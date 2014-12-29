ROME Dec 29 Rescue teams working through the
night have pulled 265 people off a stricken car ferry which
caught fire off the coast of Greece but more than 200 are
stranded on board, the Italian navy said on Monday.
Helicopter crews have been slowly airlifting passengers from
the upper deck of the Norman Atlantic, which caught fire in the
early hours of Sunday and began drifting in rough seas between
Greece and Italy.
A medical team and a flight operator are on the vessel to
assist the 213 passengers and crew who remain aboard as the
rescue continues, the navy said.
After initial rescue efforts were impeded by bad weather
that prevented other ships nearing the multideck ferry, Italian
and Greek helicopter crews began the difficult airborne
operation on Sunday afternoon.
The operation is being coordinated from the Italian navy's
amphibious transport ship the San Giorgio, while the Norman
Atlantic is towed to the southern Italian port of Brindisi.
One man was confirmed to have died on Sunday and there were
four reported injuries. Several passengers have been flown to
Galatina in southern Italy.
The Italian-flagged Norman Atlantic, chartered by Greek
ferry operator Anek Lines, was sailing between Patros in western
Greece to Ancona in Italy carrying 478 passengers and crew and
more than 200 vehicles when it caught fire.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel)