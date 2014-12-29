(Corrects to Patras from Patros in fourth-last paragraph)
* Fire started in early hours of Sunday
* Rescue efforts hampered by bad weather
By Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie
ROME/ATHENS, Dec 29 Rescue teams on Monday
completed the evacuation of nearly 500 people from a car ferry
that caught fire off Greece's Adriatic coast, working through
the night and defying high seas and freezing weather in a
36-hour drama.
But seven people were killed in the incident, the Italian
coastguard said.
The fire broke out on a vehicle deck of the Norman Atlantic
ferry, which was carrying 478 passengers and crew and more than
200 vehicles, early on Sunday. Rescue efforts were immediately
complicated by bad weather.
Italian and Greek helicopters began airlifting passengers
from the upper deck as the ferry drifted in rough seas between
Greece and Italy on Sunday afternoon, continuing the operation
throughout the night.
The Italian captain, Argilio Giacomazzi, abandoned the ship
once all others had been evacuated, the Italian coastguard said.
A medical team and a flight operator had boarded the vessel
to assist the passengers and crew during the rescue, the Italian
navy said. Its San Giorgio amphibious transport ship coordinated
the rescue operation.
A merchant ship carrying a reported 49 of the ferry
passengers, including four children, arrived in the southern
Italian port of Bari early on Monday.
Bad weather hampered efforts overnight to attach cables to
the ferry for towing, and a tug boat is expected to reach the
ship to make another attempt on Monday, Greece's shipping
minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told Skai TV.
It was not yet clear whether the tug boat had succeeded in
latching onto the Norman Atlantic, nor where it would be taken
afterward, an official told Reuters. Some expected it would be
towed to the Italian port of Brindisi.
The Italian-flagged ferry, chartered by Greek ferry operator
Anek Lines, was sailing between Patras in western Greece to
Ancona in Italy.
Officials said most of the passengers were Greek but the
passenger list included names from several other countries
including Germany, Italy, Austria, Turkey, France and the
Netherlands. Many appeared to be truck drivers.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaking at a year-end
news conference in Rome, praised the work of the Italian-led
rescue effort, which he said had helped avoid a "massacre".
(Additional reporting by Antonio Defano in Bari, George
Georgiopoulos in Athens and Isla Binnie in Rome; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)