By Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie
ROME/ATHENS, Dec 29 Rescue teams evacuated more
than 400 people from a car ferry that caught fire off Greece's
Adriatic coast in a 36-hour operation on roiling seas, but 10
people were killed in the disaster.
Italian and Greek authorities continued an air search of the
sea around the vessel while they sought to verify the number of
passengers who had been on board, fearing that many people could
be missing.
The fire broke out on Sunday on a vehicle deck of the Norman
Atlantic ferry, whose manifest said should be carrying 478
passengers and crew and more than 200 vehicles. Rescue efforts
were complicated by bad weather.
Italian and Greek helicopters began airlifting passengers
from the upper deck as the ferry drifted in rough seas between
Greece and Italy on Sunday afternoon and continued throughout
the night. Ten people aboard the ferry were killed, the Italian
coastguard said.
"It was hell," Dimitra Theodossiou, a Greek soprano opera
singer, told Italy's la Repubblica newspaper. She was evacuated
by helicopter during the night.
"It was very cold, terribly cold. Nearby ships sprayed water
from their hydrants (to fight the fire) and we were completely
wet," she said.
She was treated for a mild case of hypothermia at a hospital
in Lecce, Italy, and later released.
The Italian captain, Argilio Giacomazzi, abandoned the ship
once all others had been evacuated, Italian Transport Minister
Maurizio Lupi said.
Fifty-six crew members were evacuated, while 234 of those
rescued were Greek, 54 Turkish, 22 Albanians and 22 Italians,
Lupi said.
He would not confirm a report from Greece that there were 38
still missing.
"It's absolutely premature" to say how many are missing,
Lupi said.
Some of those rescued were not on the original ship's
manifest, and Italian authorities are looking for a definitive
list of passengers to cross-check it with the names of the
survivors, he said, adding that it was possible that there were
illegal migrants aboard.
A medical team and a flight operator had boarded the vessel
to assist the passengers and crew during the rescue, the Italian
navy said. Its San Giorgio amphibious transport ship coordinated
the rescue operation.
A merchant ship carrying a reported 49 of the ferry
passengers, including four children, arrived in the southern
Italian port of Bari early on Monday.
Bad weather hampered efforts overnight to attach cables to
the ferry for towing. Pictures from Monday afternoon showed the
ship still smouldering, and Lupi said tow cables attached
overnight broke.
Italian and Albanian magistrates ordered that the ship be
seized in order to investigate the cause of the fire, which is
still unknown, and magistrates in both countries are deciding
together where the vessel should be towed, Italy's Transport
Ministry said in a statement.
The Italian-flagged ferry, chartered by Greek ferry operator
Anek Lines, was sailing from Patras in western Greece to Ancona
in Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, speaking at a year-end
news conference in Rome, praised the work of the Italian-led
rescue effort, which he said had helped avoid a "massacre".
