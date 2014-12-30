TIRANA Dec 30 Two Albanian seamen were killed when a cable connecting their tugboat to the fire-stricken ferry Norman Atlantic broke on Tuesday morning after towing the gutted ferry throughout the night.

"One man died on the spot when one cable broke after it got stuck in the propeller. The other died on board a few minutes ago when being assisted by a helicopter medical team," a port authority official in Vlore told Reuters.

Albania's defence ministry had confirmed one death, saying the other man was in critical condition. The ministry said the two men were not part of its forces.

Italy's coast guard said late on Monday that a total of 10 people had been killed as a result of the fire which broke out on Sunday on the multideck ferry. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, editing by Isla Binnie)