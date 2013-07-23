ATHENS, July 23 Greek shipowner Victor Restis
was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and
embezzlement, police and court officials said, becoming one of
just a few prominent businessmen to be arrested since Greece
sank into crisis.
Restis, who owns a shipping fleet and has a stake in a Greek
newspaper among other media holdings, is accused of using his
influence over the FBB bank to secure loans and funds of up to
about 500 million euros for people and companies with whom he
had ties, police and court officials said.
His family owned a majority stake in small lender FBB, which
was wound down earlier this year with its healthy assets
absorbed by Greece's top lender, National Bank.
Restis's lawyer could not be immediately reached for
comment. He has not yet been charged over the case.
He was arrested outside his office in a northern suburb of
Athens, a police official said, and was expected to appear
before a prosecutor later in the day.
Restis was arrested a few months after prominent Greek
businessman Lavrentis Lavrentiadis was jailed in December
pending trial for involvement in a banking scandal. He has
denied any wrongdoing.
Greece's descent into a deep economic crisis has triggered
public anger against a political and business elite widely
viewed as privileged and corrupt, prompting prosecutors to step
up investigations into corruption cases.