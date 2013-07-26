By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, July 26
ATHENS, July 26 Greek shipowner Victor Restis
has been imprisoned pending trial on money laundering and
embezzlement charges, court officials said on Friday, making him
one of only a few prominent businessmen to be jailed amid public
anger over corruption.
Restis, who owns a shipping fleet and has a stake in
Greece's top-selling newspaper, is being investigated over bad
loans of up to 500 million euros from First Business Bank
(FBBank), in which his family owned a majority stake until it
was wound down this year.
Rated number 56 in the Lloyd's List top 100 influential
people in shipping, Restis has been accused of using his
influence over the bank to secure a 5.8 million euro loan for
companies that are linked to him.
Restis denied any wrongdoing when he appeared before a
prosecutor on Friday to respond to the charges of money
laundering and felony-degree embezzlement against the state, the
officials and his lawyers said.
These charges carry up to a life sentence in Greece.
Earlier this week, Restis Group said in a statement that the
shipowner was "shocked by the false accusations", which were
made by a former employee and were "baseless".
A Greek prosecutor and the investigating official said
Restis needed to be imprisoned pending trial because he might
flee. They shrugged off a goodwill gesture by Restis, who
deposited with authorities the amount he is accused of having
embezzled.
Arrest warrants for two more people in connection with the
case have been issued, court officials said.
Under Greek law, Restis can remain in pre-trial detention
for up to 18 months.
Greece's judicial system is notoriously slow and
inefficient, and the country's international lenders have
criticised it as one of the reasons for the country's economic
crisis. It could take years until the trial or a final ruling.
The country's descent into a crippling recession has
triggered public anger against a political and business elite
widely viewed as privileged and corrupt, prompting prosecutors
to step up investigations into corruption cases.
The shipping industry accounts for about 5 percent of GDP,
but shipowners pay tax based on their tonnage, rather than their
profits, and have been sharply rebuked by opposition parties who
say they are sidestepping their share of austerity.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London; editing by
Mike Collett-White)