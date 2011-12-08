ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's securities regulator will extend a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange when the restriction expires on December 9, a source close to the capital market commission told Reuters on Thursday.

"A board meeting of the capital market commission is ongoing, the ban will be extended," the source said, without specifying whether it would be for another two-month period.

The restriction went into effect on Aug. 9 and was extended for another two months to Dec. 9.