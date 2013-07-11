ATHENS, July 11 Greece's securities watchdog plans to lift a short-selling ban on bank shares before the end of the month, a senior official at the regulator told Reuters on Thursday, as the country's top lenders completed share issues to plug capital holes.

"The capital market commission's board convenes on Thursday and will discuss lifting the restriction before its end-July expiration," said the official who declined to be named.

The ban was applied to protect investors during the recapitalisation of the country's major banks, which was completed last month.

Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market and later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)