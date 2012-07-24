ATHENS, July 24 Greece's securities regulator
extended a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange on
Tuesday for an additional three months to Oct. 31, citing poor
market conditions and similar moves in Spain and Italy.
This is the fourth time that Greece's Capital Market
Commission has extended the ban since August 2011, when it
introduced the measure to try to stop a stock market crash
accelerated by the country's debt crisis.
However, the ban did not prevent Greek stocks from
falling further and hitting a 23-year low earlier this year.
Banks have been particularly hard hit by worries over their
capital base and fears that Greece may leave the euro zone.
"The board of directors, taking into consideration the
conditions in the Greek and European capital markets as well as
the recent short-selling bans decided by the Spanish and the
Italian supervisory authorities ... decided to extend the ban on
the Athens Stock Exchange until October 31," the regulator said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou; Editing by
Louise Ireland)