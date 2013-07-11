(Recasts with announcement by Greece's securities watchdog)

ATHENS, July 11 Greece's securities watchdog said on Thursday a short-selling ban on bank shares would be lifted on July 15, two weeks before its expiration date, as the country's top lenders had completed share issues to plug capital holes.

A senior official at the regulator told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the regulator's board would convene to discuss lifting the restriction before its end-July expiration.

The ban was applied to protect investors during the recapitalisation of the country's major banks, which was completed last month.

Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market with the aim of later buying them back at a lower price to make a profit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Mark Potter)