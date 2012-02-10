ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's Socialist party on Friday appealed to lawmakers to back a bailout package needed to avoid default, after the smaller, far-right LAOS party in the government refused to vote in favour of the unpopular rescue.

"In the crucial parliamentary votes ahead, the national interest requires a responsible stance and positive vote by all lawmakers so that the country can safely get out of the crisis," PASOK party spokesman Panos Beglitis said in a statement.

Two deputy ministers from the Socialist party have already resigned over the bailout, which includes unpopular wage and pension cuts. Several PASOK lawmakers have also threatened to vote it down.