ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's Socialist party on
Friday appealed to lawmakers to back a bailout package needed to
avoid default, after the smaller, far-right LAOS party in the
government refused to vote in favour of the unpopular rescue.
"In the crucial parliamentary votes ahead, the national
interest requires a responsible stance and positive vote by all
lawmakers so that the country can safely get out of the crisis,"
PASOK party spokesman Panos Beglitis said in a statement.
Two deputy ministers from the Socialist party have already
resigned over the bailout, which includes unpopular wage and
pension cuts. Several PASOK lawmakers have also threatened to
vote it down.