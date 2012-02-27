ATHENS Feb 27 Greece expects Standard & Poor's to raise its rating after its bond swap is completed, the country's finance ministry said on Monday after the U.S. agency lowered its rating to 'selective 4default (SD), as expected.

"The Hellenic Republic will remain at the 'SD' rating for as long as the private sector involvement (PSI) offer is open. After the completion of the PSI it is expected to be re-rated upwards," the finance ministry said.