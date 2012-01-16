A Greek (R) and an EU flag fly over the Greece's Finance Ministry in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files

LONDON Greece will default shortly on its debt obligations, a senior Standard & Poor's official told Bloomberg Television on Monday.

"Greece will default very shortly. Whether there will be a solution at the end of the current rocky negotiations I cannot say," said Moritz Kraemer, the head of the agency's European sovereing ratings unit.

"There is a lot of brinksmanship on and a disorderly default will have ramifications on other countries but I believe policymakers will want to avoid that ... The game is still on."

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Anirban Nag)