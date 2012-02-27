* S&P cuts Greece to 'SD' due to bond swap
* Says will rerate to 'CCC' after debt exchange
ATHENS Feb 27 Standard & Poor's on Monday
cut Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective default', the
second ratings agency to proceed with a widely expected
downgrade after the country announced a bond swap plan to
lighten its debt burden.
S&P said that once the debt exchange is concluded, it would
likely raise Greece's sovereign credit rating to the speculative
'CCC' category.
"We lowered our sovereign credit ratings on Greece to 'SD'
following the Greek government's retroactive insertion of
collective action clauses (CACs)," the U.S. ratings agency said.
It said Greece's retroactive insertion of CACs -- which
enforce losses on investors who do not voluntarily sign up to
the offer -- changed the original terms of the affected debt and
made the exchange a "distressed debt restructuring".
Greece formally launched the bond swap on Friday. Under the
deal, bondholders will take losses of 53.5 percent on the
nominal value of their Greek holdings, with actual losses put at
around 74 percent.
S&P said if enough bondholders did not accept the bond swap
offer, Greece would face an imminent outright payment default.
The agency defines its "selective default" status as one
where the obligor has selectively defaulted on a specific issue
or class of obligations but will continue to meet payment
obligations on other issues or classes in a timely manner.
Athens said the downgrade was expected and would not hurt
its banks since the central bank had already made provisions for
it.
"This rating does not have any impact on the Greek banking
system since any likely effect on liquidity has already been
dealt with by the Bank of Greece," the Greek finance ministry
said in a statement.
S&P's move follows that of Fitch, which last week cut
Greece's long-term ratings to its lowest rating above a default
as a result of the bond exchange plan.
S&P also said that any upgrade to the 'CCC' category rating
would reflect its view of Greece's uncertain economic growth
prospects and still large public debt, even after the
restructuring is concluded.