LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Developments in Spain continue to
worry us at a time when financial markets are preoccupied by a
possible Grexit. We continue to favour an adjustment of the
Spanish curve led by the front-end, and see 2/10-year Spain not
only flattening but having the potential to invert.
We have favoured the underperformance of the front-end of
the Spanish curve for sometime (see "Focusing on 2yr Spain";
April 5). Our suggestion was to look at a 2-year Spain/Germany
widener and a 2/10-year Spanish curve flattening trade. While we
hit our target of 400bps on the 2-year Spain/Germany spread, the
progress on the 2/10-year curve trade has been slow. The news
flow of late has done little to dissuade us from the potential
that 2/10-year Spanish curve will flatten and while our initial
target was 150bps we now feel that the curve may now even have
the potential to invert.
While the Spanish sovereign has managed to complete 55% of
its funding for this year we should keep in mind 1) we are
simply seeing a transfer of Spanish paper from non-residents to
Spanish banks, and 2) despite this domestic buying, yields on
10-year BONOs have underperformed other benchmarks both in the
core and periphery this year. While the sovereign might look to
be better placed from a funding perspective, we must keep in
mind that at the end of the day we are dealing with a financial
crisis as well as a sovereign crisis.
The nationalisation of Bankia has simply added to the air of
uncertainty over the financial system, made worse by concerns
over an inability to release audited accounts and reports of
sharp deposit withdrawals. Bankia could prove to be one of those
early steps towards an eventual overhaul of the financial sector
using funds from the EFSF/ESM. Failure to do so would lead to
concerns that the sovereign was ready to taint its own balance
sheet by taking on board the financial sector risk, and in
effect walk down the same road as Ireland.
The chance of a Grexit has only intensified the focus on
deposit flight out of Spain and Italy, and reports that Bankia
lost EUR1bn in the week after nationalisation do nothing to help
sentiment. The deposit flight theme is not new to banks in
Greece, or even to those in Italy and Spain who both last year
saw significant outflows that ultimately led the ECB to provide
a lifeline in the form of 3-year LTROs. Many questions remain
unanswered and if Greece chooses to stay in the euro at the
election on June 17 this will only intensify the market's focus
on Spain.
We continue to see the front-end of the curve adjusting and
would stick with a 2/10-year flattener with a view to an
eventual inversion.