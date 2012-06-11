* Anti-bailout leftists say Spain proves austerity doesn't
work
* Pro-bailout camp says Spain shows that Greece must talk,
not clash, with Europe
* Greek public doubts Athens can get softer bailout terms
By Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, June 11 Greece can seek a better deal
from Europe for its own rescue after Spain won lenient bailout
terms, the main Greek parties said on Monday, a sign that
however Greece votes this week it will be headed for a showdown
with Brussels.
With days to go before the June 17 election which could
decide Greece's future in the euro zone, the Spanish accord has
been dragged into a campaign being fought largely over the harsh
conditions imposed under Greece's own 130 billion euro bailout.
The radical leftwing SYRIZA party, which has campaigned on a
pledge to scrap the Greek bailout altogether and demand better
terms, said the Spanish deal proved that the austerity imposed
by international lenders had failed.
"Developments in Spain fully vindicate us in our reading of
the crisis: this is a deep structural crisis of the eurozone
itself," SYRIZA spokesman Panos Skourletis said on Monday. "The
discussions in Europe open new perspectives for Greece and the
euro zone."
SYRIZA is running neck and neck with the conservative New
Democracy party which helped pass the bailout in parliament and
says it can improve the terms without ditching it. Polls have
shown the election outcome is too close to call.
Conservative leader Antonis Samaras said the Spanish deal
was proof that Greece had more to gain by negotiating with its
European partners than by falling out with them.
"Just think about it, at a time when a country like Spain
negotiates, some argue that we have to clash with Europe," he
said.
The overwhelming majority of Greeks want to keep the euro
currency but want to be freed from the harsh austerity measures
imposed as part of the bailout that rescued Athens from
bankruptcy in March.
New Democracy and the PASOK socialists, which alternately
ruled Greece for generations but failed in an inconclusive
election on May 6 to win enough joint support to form a
government, aim to persuade Greeks that a victory for SYRIZA
would force Greece into collapse and ejection from the euro.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said the Spanish bailout
showed European leaders were preparing the ground for Greece to
be pushed out of the euro if SYRIZA wins the poll.
"They are preparing a firewall to deal with whatever happens
in Greece," said Venizelos, who negotiated Greece's bailout from
his former post as finance minister, before watching his party
be punished by losing two thirds of its votes last month.
DEADLOCK
The last opinion polls published before a pre-election
blackout gave New Democracy a slight edge over SYRIZA, with both
parties set to win about a quarter of the vote each. Party
leaders warned at the weekend that a repeat of a deadlock seen
after May's vote was likely.
Greek electoral law awards a 50-seat bonus in the 300-seat
parliament to the biggest party, meaning even the slightest lead
could be decisive in determining who forms the next government.
With ordinary Greeks now thoroughly disillusioned after more
than two years of non-stop crisis, there was some disappointment
on the streets that Spain appeared to be getting a bailout deal
without the harsh austerity terms imposed on Greece.
"Spain knew how to negotiate good terms for themselves,"
said civil servant Yannis Telonis, 33. "It's too late now for us
to do the same. We have failed because we were the euro zone's
guinea pig."
With Greece now in its fifth year of deep recession,
unemployment running at almost 22 percent and a growing threat
of social breakdown, there is pressure from all parties to ease
the tough conditions of the March bailout.
SYRIZA wants to reverse a swathe of legislation passed by
the previous parliament, promising to raise the minimum wage and
reintroduce tougher job protection rules that were scrapped
under pressure from international lenders.
New Democracy would keep the main conditions attached to the
bailout but wants to win more time to hit deficit reduction
targets and reverse some pension and benefit cuts.
Some Greeks see the Spanish rescue deal as a sign that, with
more countries hitting crisis, European leaders are ready to
allow more lenient terms.
"Since more countries are in the game, it's good for us
because we will have the grounds to negotiate over better
terms," said Eleni Karakoussi, 31, a saleswoman, who said she
intended to vote for SYRIZA.
"I'm not afraid we will be forced to leave the euro zone.
I'm tired of being afraid. I only hope that we will have jobs, a
way to make ends meet after June 17."