Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, March 15 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it would keep the long-term foreign sovereign credit rating for Greece at selective default until an exchange of bonds governed by international law is concluded.
"Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece will remain at 'SD' until the exchange of Greece's non-Greek-law governed bonds is concluded, which we understand is to occur by April 11, 2012," S&P said in a statement.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.