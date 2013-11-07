ATHENS Nov 7 Greek riot police stormed into the
building of former state television ERT on Thursday and evicted
dozens of protesters occupying it since June when the government
shut abruptly the state broadcaster, police officials said.
Scuffles broke out between some of the protesters and riot
police, who had cordoned off the area and blocked the entrance
to the building. Police fired small rounds of teargas to
disperse some of the protesters and detained two former workers
and two unionists for resisting authorities, the officials said.
Crowds of supporters started rallying outside the main ERT
building in the northern suburb of Agia Paraskevi.
The government's sudden decision to switch off the signal of
ERT TV in June and fire its 2,600 state workers to please
visiting EU and IMF inspectors shocked many in Greece and cost
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras a coalition partner.
Hundreds of those who found themselves without a job defied
government and management orders to leave the building. Since
then, they have been broadcasting a bootleg news channel over
the Internet, while the government launched a new television
channel called Public TV or DT.
"The battle for democracy and social justice which ERT
workers have been fighting for more than four months, has
reached its most crucial moment," read a message on ERT's
Facebook page calling for people to protest in solidarity. "It's
time to act, rally now!"
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)