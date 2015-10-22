ATHENS Oct 22 Greece's securities market
regulator said on Thursday it slapped a total fine of 1.02
million euros ($1.14 million) on three investment firms for
violating short-selling rules on shares of National Bank (NBG)
.
The securities watchdog fined LC Equity Fund, Bank Julius
Baer and Dynatrend Fund for selling short shares of NBG without
delivering the shares to the bourse's clearing system. It did
not specify when the trades took place.
Last month the capital market commission extended a
short-selling ban on bank shares to Nov. 9 in view of their
pending recapitalisation.
Short-selling on all other equities traded on the Athens
stock exchange is permitted.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)