ATHENS Aug 31 Greece will not extend a short-selling ban on stocks that expires on Aug. 31, an official at the country's securities regulator told Reuters on Monday.

The ban went into effect when Athens imposed capital controls on June 29 and was extended until the end of August.

"The recommendation to the board of the Capital Market Commission is to lift the ban," the official said, declining to be named. A formal announcement is expected later on Monday.

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June for five weeks as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of deposits that threatened to collapse Greece's banks. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)