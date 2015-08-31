(Adds background)
ATHENS Aug 31 Greece will not extend a
short-selling ban on stocks that expires on Aug. 31, an official
at the country's securities regulator told Reuters on Monday.
The ban went into effect when Athens imposed capital
controls on June 29 and was extended until the end of August.
"The recommendation to the board of the Capital Market
Commission is to lift the ban," the official said, declining to
be named. A formal announcement is expected later on Monday.
Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on
the market and later buying them back at a lower price for a
profit.
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June for
five weeks as part of capital controls imposed to stem a
debilitating outflow of deposits that threatened to collapse
Greece's banks.
Greek stocks have shed 23.3 percent year-to-date,
with the bourse's blue-chip index underperforming, down
29.5 percent.
Volatility has risen since Aug. 3 when the Athens bourse
resumed trading, particularly in banks which face a
recapitalisation later this year but also fuelled by uncertainty
as the country heads for early elections on Sept. 20.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Susan Thomas)