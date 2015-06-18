* UBP has cut Greek exposure but still owns 5 stocks
* Titan Cement, Grivalia, OPAP, Motor Oil owned by UBP
* Hellenic Telecom also held in a UBP fund
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 18 Switzerland's Union Bancaire
Privee (UBP) is sticking with five Greek stocks for clients
prepared to take on the high-risk bet that they could make
money, even as cash-strapped Athens and its creditors battle to
avoid default.
Titan Cement, Grivalia Properties,
betting company OPAP, Motor Oil Hellas Corinth
Refineries and Hellenic Telecom are all held
by Rupert Welchman, portfolio manager at UBP, who cited exposure
to foreign revenues and good cash flow as reasons to own them.
Investing in Greece is clearly not for the faint-hearted:
its stocks are trading at three-year lows and Welchman voiced
concerns over the risks of a corporation tax being imposed there
and of the state expropriating stock market assets if the
country leaves the euro zone.
UBP has recently cut its overall Greek exposure.
But Welchman said his base case scenario for now was for
Greece to stay in the euro and that there were opportunities for
investors with an appetite for high risk-return plays. He holds
most of the stocks in UBP's 'Phoenix'� fund, dedicated to
companies expected to rebound sharply.
"The investors who are clients of the Phoenix fund want
exposure to those sorts of companies that offer a higher risk
return profile and would be aggrieved if the fund did not have
that," said Welchman, whose company manages around 100 billion
Swiss francs ($109 billion) in assets.
"As far as the three 'recovery' funds I manage are
concerned, we significantly reduced our overall exposure in
three slices - November, January and May. We have roughly taken
the Greek weighting from 15 percent to 6-8 percent over that
time," he added.
Since the start of 2015, Titan Cement shares have risen
around 4 percent. Motor Oil is up 6 percent, but Grivalia is
down nearly 10 percent, OPAP is down about 20 percent and
Hellenic Telecom down nearly 30 percent.
UBP favoured Titan Cement as 40 percent of its business was
in north America, which has seen signs of economic growth and a
pick-up in construction activity.
Welchman liked Motor Oil as he said it was the lowest-cost
oil refiner in the Mediterranean.
OPAP had good cash flow while Grivalia and Hellenic Telecom
- the latter is held in UBP's 'special situations' fund - were
propped up by the fact that Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings
and Deutsche Telekom respectively had large
stakes in those companies, he added.
($1 = 0.9177 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)