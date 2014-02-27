BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
ATHENS Feb 27 Greece will announce the results of stress tests for its major banks next week, after talks with the country's EU/IMF lenders and the ECB, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos said on Thursday.
The country's four biggest banks are undergoing a second round of stress tests to check if last summer's 28 billion-euro recapitalisation has left them capable of absorbing future shocks as bad loans keep rising.
Provopoulos said in a statement that the Bank of Greece has completed the tests adopting a "conservative approach" and that it would announce their results after discussing with lenders "technical details related to the stress test methodology and results".
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent