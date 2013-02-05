ATHENS Feb 5 The Greek government invoked
emergency legislation on Tuesday to order striking seamen back
to work, threatening to arrest them unless they ended a walkout
that has cut off dozens of islands from the mainland and caused
shortages on grocery shelves.
This is the second time in a week that the government has
taken such action to break a strike as Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras tries to show his resolve to stick with unpopular
reforms and wage cuts demanded by international lenders.
"Unfortunately, there is no room for further discussion,"
Shipping Minister Costis Mousouroulis told reporters.
The seamen, who are demanding months of unpaid wages and the
repeal of a draft law that weakens their union, said they would
extend the six-day strike by a further 48 hours.
"Trucks carrying products have been trapped in ports in
Piraeus, Patras, Igoumenitsa but also in Italy," Greece's retail
federation ESEE said in a statement.
The strike, which started on Thursday last week, is the
latest test of resolve that Greece's fragile coalition
government is facing.
Hundreds of seamen started rallying at the country's largest
port in Piraeus to protest the order. Coastguard officials were
expected to serve the strikers with military-style marching
orders later on Tuesday.
Greek law allows the government to forcibly mobilise workers
in the case of civil disorder, natural disasters or health risks
to the public. Governments have been making increasing use of
these powers to cope with anti-austerity strikes after Athens
entered an EU/IMF bailout in 2010.
The measure was last used last week to break a nine-day
walkout by metro workers.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)