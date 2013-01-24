* Strikers could be arrested under emergency law
ATHENS, Jan 24 Greece's government invoked
emergency powers to order striking public transport workers back
to work as Athens' subway system remained paralysed for the
eighth consecutive day on Thursday.
As public anger grew over the week-long strike, the
government said strikers could be arrested if they do not return
to work - the first time the coalition has used the emergency
law since taking power in June.
The week-long walkout is the latest test for Greece's
fragile coalition as it tries to take on powerful unions and
implement a painful austerity programme demanded by foreign
lenders as the price for bailout funds.
"Neither the government nor society can be held hostage to
union mentality," Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said
after talks with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
"The government can't ignore this. There is nothing else we
can do."
The initial reaction from the workers was defiant. "We will
not back down, we will resist," one union leader, Antonis
Stamatopoulos, told Reuters.
Metro workers, who have defied a court order to return to
work, say they are willing to suspend the strike and negotiate
if their collective wage agreement is maintained until it
expires in April before a new one is negotiated.
They oppose being included in the government's plan for a
unified wage scheme for public sector workers, which would slash
their salaries.
"It's not that Metro workers went crazy over the last eight
days. We exhausted every possibility before going on strike.
We've reached our limits. We've run out of patience," said
Manthos Tsakos, general secretary of the Metro workers' union.
Greeks - inured to daily strikes - were in sour mood, with
some complaining that their daily commute time had tripled and
that they were being forced to rely on pricier taxi rides.
"The workers are taking advantage of their union power while
the ordinary commuter, who is unprotected, is being punished,"
said Antonis Demetriadis, 40, who works in a marketing company.
"Who is going to protect me? Would they care if my pay is
cut?"
Greece, kept afloat solely by foreign aid, averted financial
collapse in December when its euro zone partners agreed to keep
funds flowing.
In return, Athens must implement unpopular reforms that have
driven up unemployment to record levels and cut living
standards.
A public fed up with waves of tax hikes and salary cuts has
taken to the streets in often violent protests.
In a similar standoff in 2010, truck drivers obeyed
government orders to go back to work after a week-long strike
that had disrupted fuel supplies and emptied gas stations.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; and Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Deepa Babington and Robin Pomeroy)