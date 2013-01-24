* Government invokes emergency anti-strike legislation
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Jan 24 Greece's government ordered
striking transport staff back to work on Thursday, threatening
them with arrest if they refuse to end an eight-day walkout that
has paralysed the Athens subway.
Workers said they would defy the order, issued under
emergency legislation the conservative-led government invoked
for the first time since taking power in June.
The strike is the latest test for Greece's fragile coalition
as it faces down the unions to implement austerity measures
demanded by foreign lenders as the price for bailout funds.
"Neither the government nor society can be held hostage to
union mentality," Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said
after five hours of talks with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
"The government can't ignore this. There is nothing else we
can do."
But in a sign of the coalition's fragility, the move was
criticised from within its own ranks as the smallest party in
the three-party government called it "extreme".
"At a time when society is under such pressure, every option
to reach an agreement must be exhausted first," the Democratic
Left party said in a statement. "Being uncompromising - on both
sides - does not help."
Samaras, however, refused to back down.
"The Greek people have made enormous sacrifices and I will
not allow exceptions. Transport does not belong to the unions -
it belongs to the people and they have the right to use it," he
said in a statement.
Public anger has grown against the strike which affects more
than half a million commuters in the city of 5 million people.
Some Athenians said their daily commute time had tripled and
many were having to pay for costly taxi rides.
A hailstorm and a bus strike worsened disruptions during the
Thursday evening rush hour, causing long queues for taxis and
leaving crowds huddled under bus shelters.
"The workers are taking advantage of their union power while
the ordinary commuter, who is unprotected, is being punished,"
said Antonis Demetriadis, 40, who works in a marketing company.
"Who is going to protect me? Would they care if my pay is
cut?"
DEFIANT
When the same emergency law was invoked against truck
drivers in 2010, workers obeyed the order to return to work
after a week-long strike that had disrupted fuel supplies and
emptied gas stations. But the subway workers were defiant and
other unions voiced their support.
"We will not back down, we will resist," one union leader,
Antonis Stamatopoulos, told Reuters after addressing workers at
a subway station in the working-class neighbourhood of Sepolia.
Subway workers, who have defied a court order to return to
work, oppose being included in a unified wage scheme for public
sector workers that would slash their salaries.
"It's not that subway workers went crazy over the last eight
days. We exhausted every possibility before going on strike.
We've reached our limits. We've run out of patience," said
Manthos Tsakos, general secretary of the metro workers' union.
Bus, railways workers and seafarers said they would walk off
the job in the coming days in solidarity with subway workers as
major unions expressed their support.
Greece's largest private and public labour unions GSEE and
ADEDY, representing about 2 million workers, said they would
hold a 24-hour strike in February to protest the government's
belt-tightening policies.
"This government is out of control," said ADEDY General
Secretary Ilias Iliopoulos. "Taking decisions that are usually
taken in extreme political situations is absurd, especially in a
country that gave birth to democracy."
Greece, kept afloat solely by foreign aid, averted financial
collapse in December when its euro zone partners agreed to keep
funds flowing but insisted on unpopular reforms that have driven
up unemployment to record levels and fuelled anger against the
government.
A poll by Pulse for To Pontiki newspaper on Thursday showed
the radical leftist opposition Syriza would win with 24 percent
of the vote if elections were held today, while Samaras's New
Democracy party would trail with 22.5 percent.
