By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS Feb 20 Greek workers walk off the job on
Wednesday in a nationwide anti-austerity strike that will
disrupt transport, shut public schools and tax offices and leave
hospitals working with emergency staff.
Greece's two biggest labour unions plan to bring much of the
near-bankrupt country to a standstill during a 24-hour strike
over the cuts, which they say only deepen the plight of a people
struggling to get through the country's worst peacetime
downturn.
Representing about 2.5 million workers, the unions have gone
on strike repeatedly since Europe's debt crisis erupted in late
2009, testing the government's will to implement necessary
reforms in the face of growing public anger.
"The (strike) is our answer to the dead-end policies that
have squeezed the life out of workers, impoverished society and
plunged the economy into recession and crisis," said the private
sector union GSEE, which is organising the walkout with its
public sector sister union ADEDY.
"Our struggle will continue for as long as these policies
are implemented," it said.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's eight-month-old coalition
government has been eager to show it will implement reforms it
promised the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
which have bailed Athens out twice with over 200 billion euros.
It has taken a tough line on striking workers, invoking
emergency law twice this year to order seamen and subway workers
back to the job after week-long walkouts that paralysed public
transport in Athens and led to food shortages on islands.
But in a sign it is buckling under pressure, it announced on
Monday it would not fire almost 1,900 civil servants earmarked
for possible dismissal, despite promising foreign lenders it
would seek to cut the public payroll.
STRIKES PICKING UP
Strikes have picked up in recent weeks, underscoring Greeks'
anger at record high unemployment and poverty levels. A one-day
visit by French President Francois Hollande in Athens on Tuesday
went largely uncovered as Greek journalists were on strike.
In northern and central Greece, farmers have been protesting
at high production costs and fuel prices for nearly a month,
occasionally blocking the country's main north-south highway.
Most business and public sector activity is expected to come
to a halt during Wednesday's strike, with school teachers, train
and bus employees and bankers among various groups joining the
walkout.
Hospitals will have only emergency staff and ships will stay
in port as seaworkers plan to defy government orders to return
to work.
Several marches are expected to culminate in demonstrations
outside parliament on central Syntagma square, where they have
often ended in violent clashes between police and protesters in
the past.
Analysts said Greece securing bailout funds in December,
which averted bankruptcy and ended months of uncertainty over
the country's future in the euro, created expectations among
Greeks that things would improve on a personal level as well.
"If these expectations are not satisfied by the summer, then
whatever is left of the working class will respond with more
protest," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of Alco pollsters.