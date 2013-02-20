* Unions strike over wage cuts and high taxes
* Tens of thousands rally outside parliament
* Police fire tear gas in scuffles with hooded youths
* Strike paralyses transport, hospitals and schools
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 20 Tens of thousands of Greeks took
to the streets of Athens on Wednesday as part of a nationwide
strike against austerity that confined ferries to ports, shut
schools and left hospitals with only emergency staff.
Beating drums, blowing whistles and chanting "Robbers,
robbers!" more than 60,000 people angry at wage cuts and tax
rises marched to parliament in the biggest protest for months
over austerity policies required by international lenders.
In the capital, riot police fired tear gas at hooded youths
hurling rocks and bottles during a demonstration, mostly of
students and pensioners, which ended peacefully.
The two biggest labour unions brought much of crisis-hit
Greece to a standstill with a 24-hour protest strike against
policies which they say deepen the hardship of people struggling
through the country's worst peacetime downturn.
Representing 2.5 million workers, the unions have gone on
strike repeatedly since a debt crisis erupted in late 2009,
testing the government's will to impose the painful conditions
of an international bailout in the face of growing public anger.
"Today's strike is a new effort to get rid of the bailout
deal and those who take advantage of the people and bring only
misery," said Ilias Iliopoulos, secretary general of the ADEDY
public sector union, which organised the walkout along with
private sector union GSEE.
"A social explosion is very near," he told Reuters from a
rally in a central Athens square as police helicopters clattered
overhead.
The eight-month-old coalition of Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras has been eager to show it will implement reforms
promised to the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
which have bailed Athens out twice with over 200 billion euros.
The government has cracked down on striking workers,
invoking emergency laws twice this year to get seamen and subway
workers back to work after week-long walkouts that paralysed
public transport in Athens and led to food shortages on islands.
Demonstrations were also held in Greece's second-biggest
city, Thessaloniki, and on the island of Crete where dozens of
protesters hit the streets waving black flags.
In Athens, crowds began to disperse from Syntagma Square
outside parliament, but minor clashes between riot police and
hooded youths moved to sidestreets.
Labour unrest has picked up in recent weeks. A visit by
French President Francois Hollande in Athens on Tuesday went
largely unreported because Greek journalists were on strike.
"The period of virtual euphoria is over," said opposition
leader Alexis Tsipras, whose Syriza party has regained a narrow
opinion poll lead over the governing conservatives.
"Those who thought Samaras would renegotiate the terms of
the bailout ... are now faced with the harsh reality of unpaid
bills, closed shops and lost jobs," he said.
UNDER PRESSURE
Anger at politicians and the wealthy elite has been boiling
during the crisis, with many accusing the government of making
deep cuts to wages and pensions while doing too little to spread
the burden or go after rich tax evaders.
"This government needs to look out for us poor people as
well because we can't take it any more," said Niki Lambopoulou,
a 43-year-old insurance broker and single mother.
"I work night and day to make ends meet and the government
is killing our children's dreams."
In a sign it may be buckling under pressure, the government
announced on Monday it would not fire almost 1,900 civil
servants earmarked for possible dismissal, despite promising
foreign lenders it would seek to cut the public payroll.
"The strike highlights the growing gap between the plight of
ordinary Greeks and the demands of Greece's international
creditors," said Martin Koehring, analyst at the Economist
Intelligence Unit, forecasting more social unrest this year.
Greece secured bailout funds in December, ending months of
uncertainty over the country's future in the euro zone, and
analysts said this had created expectations among Greeks that
things would improve for them personally.
"If these expectations are not satisfied by the summer, then
whatever is left of the working class will respond with more
protests," said Costas Panagopoulos, head of Alco pollsters.
Six years of recession and three of austerity have tripled
the rate of unemployment to 27 percent. More than 60 percent of
young workers are jobless.
Most business and public sector activity came to a halt with
schoolteachers, train drivers and doctors among those joining
the strike. Banks pulled down their shutters and ships stayed
docked as seamen defied government orders to return to work.
"I'm on the brink of going hungry. My life is misery," said
Eleni Nikolaou, 60, a civil servant who supports her unemployed
brother on her reduced wage. "If this government had any dignity
it would resign. I want them to leave, leave, leave."