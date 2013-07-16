By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, July 16 Trains ground to a halt and
hospitals worked with emergency staff as Greek workers went on
strike on Tuesday in protest at government plans to fire
thousands of public sector employees.
Athens must reform and shrink its civil service to receive
more bailout funds from foreign lenders but the latest plan of
job cuts has sparked uproar among Greeks struggling with an
unemployment rate of nearly 27 percent.
More than a week of marches by municipal workers are
expected to culminate in a rally before parliament in the
capital, with garbage collectors, bus drivers, bank employees
and journalists among the groups joining the walkout.
"We are continuing our fight to put an end to policies that
annihilate workers and drive the economy to an even greater
recession," said the private sector union GSEE, which called the
strike with public sector union ADEDY.
"We will stand up to those who, with wrong and dead-end
choices, have driven the Greek people to poverty and despair."
Flights to and from Athens will be disrupted as civil
aviation unions stage a four-hour work stoppage in solidarity.
City transport was also affected with bus and trolley bus
drives holding work stoppages in the morning and in the evening.
Trains stopped running and tax offices and municipal services
remain shut.
Representing about 2.5 million workers, the two unions have
brought workers to the streets repeatedly since Greece slid into
a debt crisis in late 2009.
The latest strike comes before a parliamentary vote on
Wednesday on reforms Athens agreed with its European Union and
International Monetary Fund lenders as a condition for 6.8
billion euros ($8.9 billion) in aid.
Among the measures included in the bill are job cuts for
teachers, municipal police and local government posts.
DEMOLITION OF RIGHTS
On Thursday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will
visit Athens, which is also expected to draw protests from
Greeks who blame European paymaster Germany for austerity
policies that have shrunk pay levels and boosted unemployment.
Greece's lenders, which have bailed it out twice with 240
billion euros in aid, have grown impatient with the slow
progress it has made in streamlining a 600,000-strong public
sector widely seen as corrupt and inefficient.
But with unemployment at an all-time high and at twice the
euro zone average, many Greeks are furious at plans to put
12,500 workers into a "mobility pool" by September, giving them
eight months to find work in another department or get fired.
Some 25,000 workers will be placed in the scheme by the end
of the year.
The plan has turned into the latest headache for Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras's fragile coalition government, which
nearly collapsed last month after he abruptly shut the state
broadcaster ERT and fired its 2,600 staff.
ADEDY accused Samaras of using the "coup-like" closure of
ERT to pave the way for mass firings in the public sector.
"The policy of mass layoffs, the dismantling of public
institutions responsible and the demolition of any notion of
labor rights inaugurate a new undemocratic governance of the
country," the union said.