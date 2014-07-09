* State workers protest against public sector job cuts
ATHENS, July 9 Greek doctors, prison staff and
other state workers went on strike on Wednesday to protest
against public sector firings imposed as part of the country's
240 billion euro international bailout.
The 24-hour strike, which is expected to culminate with a
midday rally before parliament, coincided with the start of a
visit to Athens by inspectors from the International Monetary
Fund, the European Union and European Central Bank - the
so-called 'troika' of lenders demanding austerity.
"At a time when the government steps up its attack against
workers, our response will be strong," said public sector union
ADEDY in a statement on the strike, which has led to hospitals
having to draft in emergency staff.
Greek labour unions have fiercely resisted government plans
to shrink the 600,000-strong civil service through layoffs or
transfers of workers. They fear the measures will further worsen
the plight of Greeks struggling through a six-year recession.
The finance and administrative reform ministries filed a
lawsuit against the strike and a court ruling was expected later
on Wednesday.
While Greece is beginning to emerge from its protracted
recession, anti-austerity sentiment remains high in the country,
where repeated rounds of spending cuts and tax hikes since its
rescue from bankruptcy in 2010 have driven up unemployment and
homelessness and eroded living standards.
PRIVATISATION WORRIES
Last week, Greece suffered brief power outages due to a
strike by electricity workers protesting against plans to sell
off part of its biggest power producer, Public Power Corp (PPC)
, to a private competitor in 2015.
The government took legal action and forced the strikers
back to work on Saturday. It is eager to avoid major disruption
during the summer holiday season as tourism is central to
Greece's hopes for economic recovery.
PPC's biggest trade union GENOP-DEH, Greece's private sector
union GSEE and the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME will
stage a demonstration outside parliament later on Wednesday as
lawmakers inside debate a draft bill on the PPC privatisation.
"Electricity is a public good, not a commodity to be sold
off cheap, and those who do so must be held accountable to
society," GSEE said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The fight against the privatization of PPC is a long one
and it will not end even after the bill in question is passed."
The 'troika' inspectors, who are in Athens to check on
Greece's progress under the bailout programme, are due to meet
newly-appointed Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Gareth Jones)